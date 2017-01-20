Suspect Driver in Howell Police Chase Gets Jail, Probation

January 20, 2017

A Lansing man who authorities say attempted to break into a car in Genoa Township before fleeing from police has been sentenced.



21-year-old Moses Lingua was one of three suspects arrested in the August 3rd incident in which police said they tried to break into a car near the 2800 block of Ontario Court in Genoa Township. State Police from the Brighton Post were dispatched to the call and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene. The suspects refused to pull over and fled, with a chase ensuing through downtown Howell and then down D-19.



When the vehicle attempted to enter westbound I-96, the trooper used a maneuver that caused the suspect vehicle to spin out of control into a ditch and rollover. The vehicle, which was reported stolen by the Lansing Police Department, was driven by Lingua, with 19-year-old Malachi Irving and 18-year-old Laron Wilcox as passengers.



Lingua was sentenced Thursday to one year in the Livingston County jail with a credit of 169 days served and three years of probation. As for his co-defendants, Irving and Wilcox were both charged with one count of breaking and entering a vehicle.



Last month, Irving was sentenced and Wilcox entered a guilty plea. Wilcox was scheduled to be sentenced in 53rd District Court January 10th, but never showed. Court records indicate a warrant for Wilcox remains active and a civil judgement follow-up hearing has been set for February 17th. (DK)



