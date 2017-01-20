Home Sales Up, Inventory Drops In Livingston County's Housing Market

January 20, 2017

The housing market warmed up a bit in December in Livingston County, though inventory remains low.



Figures released by Farmington Hills-based Realcomp II Limited indicate that the median sale price of homes in metro Detroit jumped 7.2% in December to $150,000, while home sales increased by just 0.1% compared to a year ago.



An increase in both categories was also the case in Livingston County, where sales rose 3.5%, and the median home sale price increased 14% to $245,000. Realcomp officials say inventory remains low and sales have leveled.



Livingston County ended last month with just 638 on-market listings, which is a 37.1% decline since last December. In fact every region monitored by Realcomp saw a drop in on-market listings and inventory. The majority of those areas also saw a spike in sales prices, which could be attributed to the lacking inventory. (DK)