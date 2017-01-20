Howell Schools Earn Highest Accountability Score From Michigan Department of Education

January 20, 2017

Howell Public Schools has received the highest accountability score of all public schools in Livingston County from the Michigan Department of Education.



The MDE released its Accountability Scorecard Friday for the 2015-2016 school years. The Accountability Scorecards assign districts and schools a color based on the number of points they amass. Points are awarded by meeting various goals set by the MDE. Districts and schools earn two points for each goal met, one point for each goal met by showing improvement and zero points if the goal is not met.



Howell Public Schools has received a score of 83.33%, the highest score among all public school districts in the county. Superintendent Erin MacGregor says the district saw a 9% increase from its last released scorecard. He says it is a great achievement that shows growth and progress being made.



MacGregor feels there is still work to be done, but believes the district is on the right path to continue to see student growth and improvement. Individual Accountability Scorecards and the complete overview of the district scorecard can be found at www.mischooldata.org. (DK)