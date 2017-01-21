New Teen Center Buzzes With Activity At Grand Opening

January 21, 2017

A grand opening Friday night showed off the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority’s new teen center.



Located in the former Swann’s building on Walnut Street, “The Hive” youth center is a division of the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority, or HAPRA. HAPRA left the Barnard Center two years ago and housed their Howell Teen Center at the Bennett Recreation Center in the interim. Youth Services Manager Tim Church says teens felt cramped and intrusive in the 25 by 25 foot space at the Bennett Center and HAPRA lost a good portion of their teens that participate in the after-school program at that time.



HAPRA then struck up a great partnership with Howell Land Development and Joe Parker, who owns the building The Hive is housed in. Church says HAPRA is able to cheaply rent the facility and is working towards attracting teens back to the center.



The Hive held its grand opening Friday night and Church tells WHMI the community was excited to see everything the new facility has to offer. The 6,600-square-foot building includes pool tables, foosball, video game stations, a concession stand, and air hockey. Youth Services Manager Tim Church says HAPRA is also currently laying a gym floor inside the building for active space and working on acquiring computers for a “cyber café”.



Church says nearly every amenity The Hive has was donated by community members or local organizations. Church says HAPRA is looking into grants to help build up the center’s inside and outside area. They also are encouraging more teens to become members and utilize the facility.



The goal of the center is to provide a safe, fun place for kids to interact, study or hang out at. Standing in The Hive’s new home filled with community members and teens, Church says they “couldn’t ask for more”. (DK)