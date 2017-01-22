Hundreds Turn Out For Brighton Rally Hosted By Livingston County Democrats

January 22, 2017

Gubernatorial Candidate Gretchen Whitmer headlined a rally Saturday at the Brighton Mill Pond. More than 300 people gathered around the Gazebo in support of the progressive movement, hosted by the Livingston County Democratic Party.



It was one of dozens of such rallies held across the country on Saturday, including one in Lansing that drew upwards of 9,000 people and the main march in Washington D.C. that brought out as many as half a million people.



Whitmer, who is the first to throw her hat in the ring, told the audience that they “cannot root for the failure of the president,” but instead called for solidarity and unity. She tells WHMI she hopes people will begin to support each other and talk to one another. She says she thinks it is very important for people to understand there are positive actions they can take; one of which is to look around at all of the different groups attending the rally and stick together. She says it's important to make their advocacy to help one another. She says she really wants it to be a collaborative effort. Whitmer says it's also important to reach out and talk to people who don't agree; who didn't vote the same way and to learn from this. She says she hopes to try to build a vision that pulls more people into a hopeful place where they have a platform that is about lifting everyone. Whitmer, who served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2000 to 2006, says she wants to see people take a stand in support of each other, adding she hopes they will support the office of the presidency, but fight against the office holder when he is wrong.



Many in the crowd held up signs in favor of education, women’s health, Planned Parenthood, as well as several anti-Trump signs. Mary LaPointe is a teacher in Hartland Consolidated Schools and says she’s concerned about the newly appointed Education Secretary. LaPointe says she and fellow teachers are concerned about the pension reform attempt during the recent lame duck session. She says they know the issue will come back and they are also concerned about Betsy Devos as Education Secretary. LaPointe says Devos knows nothing about education and her proposals will take money away from public schools and the private schools will cherry-pick the best students, leaving the public schools underfunded. She says she's hoping the new administration realizes that they're going to have a fight on its hands. She says teachers are out in support of each other and keeping track of who voted in what way.



Along with Whitmer, Ian Robinson, president of the Huron Valley Area Labor Federation spoke. Rubin represents the Michigan AFL-CIO in Washtenaw, Livingston, Hillsdale and Jackson Counties. Spokesman for the Livingston County Democratic Party, Dan Luria opened the rally saying, “Something very bad began yesterday,” adding that in the 2018 election there will be “real progressives running.” (DS)