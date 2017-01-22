Governor Snyder Appoints Local Residents To State Oversight Boards

January 22, 2017

Two local residents were appointed to state oversight boards recently by Governor Rick Snyder.



On Friday, Governor Rick Snyder announced the reappointment of David Walters of Brighton to the Michigan Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. The 11-member board assists the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs with overseeing the practice of more than 8,200 osteopathic doctors.



Snyder also announced the appointment of Kathryn Wilkinson of Howell to the Michigan Board of Cosmetology. The nine-member board advises and assists the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs in overseeing the cosmetology profession.



Walters and Wilkinson will each serve a four-year term expiring in December of 2020. Governor Snyder made the appointments and reappointments among several others, all of which are subject to state senate approval.

