Brighton Council Has Moment of Silence for Corrigan

January 22, 2017

Council paid tribute to Corrigan, a formidable force in the Brighton Community for several decades. Corrigan was the founder of the Corrigan Oil Co., which has grown from a small local business to a regional powerhouse in the wholesale and retail gas and oil industry. Corrigan started the company in 1958 with one service station — on West Grand River in Brighton - and a single tow truck. The company has branched out over the years, and now provides, in addition to gas and fuel oil delivery, a construction arm and several convenience stores. Corrigan now has terminals in 10 Southern Michigan and Northern Ohio locations, including Brighton, Breckenridge, Detroit, Jackson, Manchester, Milan, Saginaw, Toledo, Whitmore Lake and Wyandotte. Its headquarters are located at 775 North Second St. in Brighton. After the meeting, Brighton Mayor Jim Muzzin, who at one time worked for Corrigan, told WHMI that Brighton gained a person who would become a pillar of the community when Corrigan moved his family to Brighton in 1958. Long after the traditional retirement age of 65, Bernie Corrigan continued to work every day part-time until his death. The company is now co-owned by Mike and Tim Corrigan, and under their leadership the firm has grown fast and now has 320 employees. Corrigan Oil was named a “Detroit Free Press Top Work Places” business in 2012 and again in 2014. The company Bernie Corrigan founded is also known for its philanthropy, having donated both monetarily and in volunteer hours and services to many charitable organizations and causes. Services for Corrigan were held on Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Brighton. (TT)

