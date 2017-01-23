Officials Highlight Advantages & Limitations Of New Text-to-911

WHMI begins a three part informational series today to help educate the public about new 911 features available in Livingston County.



Text-to-911 allows individuals to send a text message to 911 from their mobile devices in a time of need. The new texting service is up and running but there are some limitations. Individuals must text their exact location to the best of their ability but also provide brief, concise answers to questions, with no abbreviations. The service cannot accept any photos or videos, and Text-to-911 cannot be a recipient of a group text. Deputy 911 Director Chad Chewning tells WHMI they can’t identify a person’s exact location so it’s important to give that information on the first text, as well as a short, brief answer in regard to what is going on and why someone is requesting the 911 service. Chewning says calling 911 is still the best means of accessing emergency personnel but in some cases, texting might be the only option if someone is unable to talk due to whatever situation they might be in or where it’s not safe to talk.



The text messages cannot be translated so the Text-to-911 service is only offered in English currently. Due to delays, texts might also not be received in order and dispatchers have to decipher the text so brief answers are best. Chewning further reminds individuals to never text and drive.



