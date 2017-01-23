60th Annual Citizen Of The Year To Be Named Thursday

January 23, 2017

A dinner is set later this week by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce to honor one local resident who has made a significant contribution to the area.



The decades-old tradition of naming a Citizen of the Year will take place this Thursday, January 26th. The dinner and award have been annual traditions for 60 years, and each year the previous winners gather in secret to select the newest recipient. Chamber President Pat Convery says while many people make significant one-time contributions to the good of the county, the Citizen of the Year award is set aside for those who have spent a significant portion of their lives contributing to the local area. Last year’s winner, Livingston County Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere (pictured at left), will present the award. The dinner will begin Thursday at 6pm at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. You’ll find details at howell.org.

