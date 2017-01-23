Police Seek Driver Of Crashed Pickup In Highland Township

Authorities in Oakland County continue to investigate an incident Friday night in Highland Township in which deputies found a crashed pickup truck with blood inside the cab, but no one in sight of the wreck.



Deputies with the Highland Township substation responded just after 9pm Friday to the area of Duck Lake Road south of White Lake Road after receiving a report about a vehicle off the roadway. Upon arrival, they located a 2005 Ford F-150 that had left the roadway and had struck a large tree. The pickup truck appeared to have been traveling southbound on Duck Lake Road when the driver lost control on the gravel road, traveled up an embankment and likely went airborne before hitting a large tree branch. The pickup truck suffered extensive damage from the crash and blood was visible inside of the vehicle, and on the driver side airbag which had deployed during the crash. However, the driver was nowhere to be found. But evidence was located indicating someone in an unknown vehicle stopped to pick up the driver and drove them away from the scene of the crash.



After checking the truck’s registration it was determined to belong to a 45-year-old Mundy Township woman. When contacted, she told a Genesee County Deputy that she had been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. But as she had no visible injuries, deputies began to suspect her boyfriend had probably been the driver as he had seven prior OWI convictions and had been released from prison in 2015 after serving a period of time for an OWI 3rd conviction. Deputies attempted to locate the 47-year-old at his parent’s home in Rose Township, but the man’s father said he hadn’t seen his son in 6 months. The case remains under investigation. (JK)