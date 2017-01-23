Developer Pulls Plans For Development On Local Apple Orchard

A proposal before the Lyon Township Planning Commission to turn a long-time apple orchard into a housing development has been retracted.



The Erwin Orchards Planned Development was being proposed on a 182 acre site in the Northwest quadrant of Lyon Township where Kent Lake Road, Silver Lake Road and Pontiac Trail intersect. Developers wanted to build 364 housing units on land currently occupied by the Erwin Orchards Farm and Cider Mill. However, township officials say that the developer, Pulte Homes, asked to be removed from the planning commission agenda for a meeting that had been set tonight. The meeting was canceled entirely after the only other applicant for a hearing was rescheduled due to a mailing error. The land that the orchard sits on is master planned as single family residential, which Pulte said supported their proposal.



No official reason was given for their request to retract the plan, which generated concern from area residents worried about the demands several hundred more homes would place on roads and other infrastructure. While other opponents of the plan were upset about losing a cherished community asset, owners Bill and Linda Erwin have previously said they want to retire and no one in their family is willing to take on the business. There’s no word on whether Pulte plans to resubmit their application. (JK)