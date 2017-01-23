Falls Named Michigan School Vocal Music Association's Teacher Of The Year

January 23, 2017

A long-time instructor in the Howell Public School District has been honored for her professional excellence and influence.



Parker Middle School Choir Director Kelli Falls has been named as the 2017 Michigan School Vocal Music Association's teacher of the year. Falls was presented with the award on Friday night at the Michigan Music Conference in Grand Rapids. Nominations for the association’s Teacher of the Year award are made each spring at district meetings, which are then narrowed down to four finalists. Those four are then placed on a second ballot which is sent to the MSVMA general membership for voting. Nominees must have taught at least 15 years, demonstrated consistent excellence in performance and have been influential in creating a love and understanding of music for the masses.



Falls is the second Howell Public Schools teacher to win the award in the past five years. Former Howell High School Choir Director Rod Bushey won the honor in 2012. He retired last year after 44 years with the district. (JK)