Putnam Twp. Declines Support For County Transportation Coalition

January 25, 2017

There’s been a lot of buzz in Livingston County lately about creating a transportation coalition to study mass transit options for the region, but Putnam Township officials say they’re not on board with that idea.



Green Oak, Hamburg and Genoa Township, and the City of Howell and Brighton, have all passed resolutions showing support for the creation of the Livingston County Transportation Authority. The Putnam Township Board of Trustees discussed the idea at a recent meeting but came to the conclusion that they were not on the same page.



Supervisor Dennis Brennan says many want to keep the area rural and adding mass transit options to the region would go against that. Brennan also says there’s not a lot of attractions in Putnam Township that people would utilize mass transportation to visit and therefore it wouldn’t be very beneficial to the area.



Also in attendance at the meeting was Livingston Essential Transportation Service (LETS) Director Doug Britz, who is among the proponents for the creation of the authority and more transportation options in the county. Brennan tells WHMI while Putnam Township is not in support of that, there is a very good argument to expand LETS and its services because of how useful it is to the elderly and low-income residents.



Brennan says many agree LETS is a great program and should be expanded, but as for creating another level of bureaucracy in the form of a transportation coalition, the board is “not a fan of that”. Trustee Norm Klein says the goal should be to find money for what the county will “really use and really benefit from”. Brennan says he’ll keep an open mind, but didn’t hear enough support from the board to pass a resolution. (DK)

