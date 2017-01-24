Livingston County United Way Seeking Volunteer Nominations

January 24, 2017

A local organization is seeking nominations of individuals who have exemplified volunteerism in the community.



Livingston County United Way is now accepting nominations of individuals and organizations for several community service awards. LCUW will recognize the chosen recipients at the annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Breakfast in March.



A Volunteer of the Year, Community Service, Young Person of Distinction, Youth Organization of the Year and Business of the Year awards are all up for grabs. LCUW wants to honor those who have worked hard to “make it happen” for nonprofit organizations in the area to showcase the value of volunteerism.



Nominations will need to be mailed to LCUW, faxed to 810-494-3004 or emailed to jclum@lcunitedway.org by this coming Friday, January 27th. Forms can also be found online at the link below. (DK)