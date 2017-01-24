County Seeking Increase In Fees To House And Transport Federal Inmates

January 24, 2017

A resolution is moving forward that would increase the amount of money the county receives for transporting and housing federal inmates in the local jail.



In 2014, a two-year agreement was made with the U.S. Marshals Service and Livingston County to house federal inmates in the county jail for $81 per day. Additionally the county receives a guard rate of $27 per hour to transport inmates to the federal courts.



Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI the program has been beneficial to all. Last year, the Livingston County Jail received approximately $1.6 (M) million as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service. Murphy says that is a significant chunk of money that contributes to the jail’s annual $9.5 (M) million budget and expects the revenue will be similar for the 2017 fiscal year.



Murphy says there haven’t been any major issues or surprises in the two years that the agreement has been in place. Murphy says in measuring per population breakout of the county’s inmates versus federal ones, the number of incidents is not disproportionate.



The county recently negotiated the rates so that if a modification of the terms of the contract were approved, they would see a raise of $6 per day per inmate to house them and the guard rate would increase by $8 per hour. If passed, the new rates will remain in effect for the next three years before another rate adjustment can be negotiated.



The resolution was unanimously approved by the county’s Public Safety and Infrastructure & Development Committee Monday night and will now move on to the Finance Committee. (DK)