Howell City Manager To Speak At Lansing News Conference

January 24, 2017

A local city official will be among several speakers in Lansing today to discuss legislation that could improve finances for communities across the state.



Howell City Manager Shea Charles will be among presenters at a news conference starting at 1pm in the Michigan Municipal League Class Room in Lansing. The Michigan Municipal League will discuss its legislative proposals to address Michigan communities’ long-term financial problems, both on the expense and income sides of the ledger.



They will also address issues raised by Governor Rick Snyder during his State of the State address. The MML also plans to release a new report about proposed solutions for fixing Michigan’s broken municipal finance system.



Charles will be joined by Holland Mayor Nancy DeBoer, MML Executive Director & CEO Dan Gilmartin and Associate Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer Tony Minghine. The event will be streamed live and can be viewed at www.saveMIcity.org.