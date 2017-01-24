Brighton Township Committee Denies Appeals For Sewer Charges

January 24, 2017

Two separate property owners appealed an administrative interpretation of a policy in Brighton Township that would have them paying extra for sewer service.



Monday night an ad hoc committee of the Brighton Township Board heard appeals to reconsider charges for grinder pump installation and sewer hookup fees. The two couples, Kimberlee and Stephen Rushak, and Kimberly and Scott Barabas are in the process of construction on their township properties and say they were informed after construction started that there were additional costs to tie into the township’s sewer system. Both couples argued that they paid the sewer assessment charge of $12,400 prior to starting construction and believe they don’t owe more money. The Administrative Policies committee denied the appeals, saying their purpose was to determine whether Township Manager Brian Vick interpreted policy correctly and not to decide whether the policy is fair and equitable. Vick says the costs are justified.



Vick says that from the township's standpoint, since the policy was changed in 2004, they have consistently applied the policy. He says based on policy #807 there is a cost for an REU and additionally there is a cost to hook up to the system. Vick says the REU cost is for purchasing capacity in the system, and then there is the cost of construction, which is the grinder and the line to the main at the road. He says the question is whether the policy been applied and has Vick applied it any differently then it was written. The committee agreed that it was applied the way it was written. The property owner's next steps are to appeal to the township board if they so choose.



Vick says the Rushaks were billed $15,759 and the Barabas received a bill for $9,258 to construct the grinder and run a line to the sewer line at the road. He says the policy has been in place since 2004 and was amended in 2013. The Rushaks attorney, Matt Hagerty says the policy refers to the cost of installation and it should only be $2,000 to $3,000 for the installation of the grinder, and argued the cost was too high. He says the costs are not proportional to the actual costs and benefits to the property owners for what has already been paid for. Both couples plan to appeal to the full township board in the coming month. Stephen Rushak says he was surprised by the outcome and believes anyone purchasing property in the township should be made aware of those costs. (DS)