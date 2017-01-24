Brighton High, Hornung Elementary Named Reward Schools by MDE

January 24, 2017

The Brighton Board of Education was informed at its meeting Monday night that two district schools – Brighton High and Hornung Elementary – have been named “Reward Schools.”



Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Laura Surrey told the board that for the 2015-16 year Brighton High School was ranked number six in its peer group, and Hornung was ranked first in its peer group. Both schools had been projected to score much lower than they did – based on a number of factors. The high school had been predicted to score 83% and scored 10% higher, which Surrey says is a significant accomplishment. The projections are based on demographic factors, class sizes, achievement level, and state per-pupil aid. Surrey tells WHMI that Brighton High was named a Reward School for recording the highest gain from the previous year. She says Hornung Elementary earned the number one position in its peer group by placing first in all categories. What is significant about Brighton schools achieving so well is that they receive about $500 per student less in state per-pupil aid than the other schools in their peer groups.



In a school district the size of Brighton, that’s $3 million less in revenue, meaning that Brighton students, and taxpayers for that matter, get more bang for their buck. The Reward School initiative is a program developed and ranked by the Michigan Dept. of Education. (TT)