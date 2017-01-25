Brighton School Board Votes Against Cutting Trees

January 25, 2017

The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education has voted to save three trees that a local tree-cutting service offered to cut down for their prized wood.



The black walnut trees are part of a stand of trees on Miller Intergenerational Center property on Spencer. The company owner, Mike McBride, had offered to pay the district $2,450 for the right to cut down the walnut trees. After considerable discussion, the board voted 3-3on the proposed tree sale. Board President Andy Burchfield was absent from the meeting, which made the tie vote possible. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that a tie vote means a “no” vote. Board members Dave Chesney and Ken Stahl both said that since the trees in question are alive, there is no point in cutting them down. But McBride cautioned that walnut trees are being threatened in the Midwest by a disease, and it would be better to remove them while they are still relatively healthy.



McBride also addressed the board at the Jan. 9th meeting, when he said that the species of tree is susceptible to “thousand cankers” disease. That’s a fungus spread by the tiny walnut twig beetle. The fungus kills walnut and butternut trees by causing small holes, or cankers, in the growing tissue of the trees between the bark and wood. It can take 10 years for the fungus to build up in a tree enough to damage and then kill the tree, so it's possible that it's in Michigan already, but has not been detected. Those on the board opposed to removing the trees noted that if they ultimately are infected and die, the wood can still be harvested. (TT)