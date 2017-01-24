New 911 Service To Provide More Effective Emergency Response

In addition to the new Text-to-911 service, Central Dispatch has launched Smart911, a free service that allows individuals and families to sign up online and provide key information to 911 centers.



It’s designed to enable more effective emergency response by law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services. Smart911 allows an individual to build a profile that is only available to the 911 Dispatch Centers, on a secure network that houses 911 information. Deputy 911 Director Chad Chewning says if someone dials 911 from the phone number the profile was created from, then it opens simultaneously in the Dispatch Center. Individuals can enter home and work addresses, pictures, where utility shutoffs are located for fire and EMS, emergency contacts, pets or if someone is elderly or has physical disabilities.



There are around 450 different data points people can fill in if they so choose but the purpose is to get the information to the right responders, to the right location.

It’s an opt-in program and Chewning says individuals can input as much or as little information as they want 911 and responders to have. He stressed that it is a secure system and no information is broadcast.



