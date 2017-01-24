Redevelopment Plan Proposed For Historic Union Block In Linden

January 24, 2017

A vacant block in downtown Linden could soon be revitalized.



Linden’s Union Block property has been essentially an empty lot after a May 2007 fire destroyed several historic buildings. Their remnants were removed several months later in anticipation of the site being redeveloped, but the recession hit and it has stayed empty. But that may soon change after Dr. Nicole Wax purchased the land last year in anticipation of expanding her practice.



According to the Tri-County Times she is now proposing a building on the corner of East Broad Street. Wax presented her preliminary plans last month to the Linden Planning Commission for a 7,000-square-foot, two-story mixed-use structure with businesses on the first floor, including her practice, and five condominiums on the second. Other proposed site improvements include a 26-space, off-street parking lot with access from North Bridge Street.



The preliminary site plan was tabled by the planning commission to allow for revisions and further review. (JK)