Annual Event To Serve As "One Stop Shop" For Needed Services

January 24, 2017

An event next month will give residents a chance to learn about and receive a wide array of the services available to them in the community.



The 10th annual Community Connect event will take place from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, February 4th at Parker Middle School in Marion Township. The event will bring together a number of nonprofit, for-profit, and government organizations that offer programs for income-limited residents. Last year’s event brought more than 1,000 people and operated with the help of hundreds of volunteers.



This year’s event will connect individuals and families to free information on employment and housing services, benefits information, health screenings, personal care items, clothing, haircuts and more. A free lunch will also be provided as well as fun activities for kids. For more information on the Community Connect event, visit the link below. (JK)