Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Amtrak Train

January 24, 2017

Authorities say a man was struck by a train and killed yesterday afternoon in Washtenaw County.



At approximately 1pm, troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded to an Amtrak train which reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian walking on the tracks near Dexter-Chelsea and Fletcher roads.



Authorities say Christopher Lawrence Duncan was walking eastbound on the tracks when an Amtrak train traveling at 76 mph approached from the west, also traveling eastbound. The engineer reportedly attempted to alert Duncan with his horn before ultimately engaging the emergency stop brakes.



Duncan, who is said to have been wearing headphones at the time, did not appear to hear the train or its warnings. Further information has not been released at this time. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Chelsea Fire Department, Huron Valley Ambulance and Amtrak Police Department.

