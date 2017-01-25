Registration For Dragon Run 5K Is Open

January 25, 2017

Registration has opened for a competitive race taking place in Howell this Lunar New Year.



The Dragon Run 5K will take place as part of Howell’s 4th Annual Lunar New Year Festival on Saturday, February 4th. This Run/Walk event is held on Howell Public School grounds and begins at Challenger Elementary at 10am. Men, women, and youths will be able to compete in different age groups, with long sleeve tee shirts designed by Howell High Students available to the first 150 racers. The top 3 in each age category will receive medals, while the overall male, female, and youth racer will win a unique trophy created by the blacksmiths at Hell Creek Forge in Pinckney.



The cost for each participant is $25 during early registration which ends this Saturday, and goes up to $30 after that. Registration and packet pickup will also be available on race day at the school. More information and registration details can be found through the link below. (MK)