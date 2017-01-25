Public Hearing Set For Apartment Rezoning In Howell Township

January 25, 2017

A developer is looking to add an apartment complex in Howell Township, and the Planning Commission wants to hear the opinions of residents who may be neighbors of it. A public hearing has been set around a request from the developers to change the zoning of approximately 17 acres of land with frontage on Burkhart Road and Mason Road. Currently the land is zoned as Neighborhood Service Commercial. Changing it to Multi-family Residential would more easily allow the construction of the proposed 84 ranch apartments the developers wish to build.

Even though a member of the engineering team for the developer had a concept drawing of the complex at Tuesday’s meeting, Planning Commission Chairman Andrew Sloan said that no site plan has yet been submitted. The engineer commented about the neighboring areas, namely a similar Multi-family Residential zone to the west and a Single Family Residential zone to the north as indicators that the development would fit in. The public hearing and chance for residents to speak up with their opinions on the zoning change will take place at the Planning Commission’s next meeting. That meeting is set for February 28th, at the Howell Township office building. (MK)

