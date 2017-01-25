March Embezzlement Trial Set For Former County Employee

January 25, 2017

A trial date has been set for a former employee of the Livingston County Clerk’s Office charged with embezzlement.



46-year-old Colleen Marie Fortier of Howell is facing one count of embezzlement by a public official. She appeared in 53rd District Court earlier this month and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial. Her arraignment was waived and she has since posted bond. The beginning of her trial is tentatively set to begin March 6th. In May, County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley discovered a financial irregularity involving the clerk’s office. An internal investigation was immediately initiated and Fortier was placed on unpaid administrative leave.



The details surrounding the case have yet to be released, however Fortier reportedly resigned prior to the completion of the investigation. She worked for the county for approximately four years. Court records show the alleged embezzlement occurred between December of 2015 through May of 2016. Fortier is due back in court February 3rd for a pre-trial hearing. (JK)