New 911 Technologies Focused On Providing Assistance Faster

January 25, 2017

Officials say that recent upgrades at Central Dispatch have been about helping 911 centers get help out to people having an emergency easier, faster and with more confidence than in the past.



911 Director Jeff Boyd says they want to educate the public about the new Text-to-911 service as well as signing up for www.smart911.com. Text-to-911 allows individuals to send a text message to 911 from their mobile devices if they are in Livingston County. Smart911 is a free service that allows individuals and families to sign up online and provide key information to 911 centers. This information enables more effective emergency response by law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services.



The Text-to-911 service is mandated by the Federal Communications Commission for 911 centers to get into compliance with the Next Generation 911 in the United States. One driving factor is that hearing impaired community has moved away from the old T-T-Y phone. Boyd says the new age of smartphones allows for better communication and getting emergency help faster to that community. From an EMS perspective, Boyd says the Smart911 program is a great opportunity to enter a profile that will give responders knowledge before they arrive to help them prepare.



Now that the new Text-to-911 and Smart 911 services are up and running, Boyd says there will be more to come for Livingston County. Additional technology with a public safety focus will be rolled out in March by 911 Central Dispatch.



Anyone with questions regarding the new 911 services or might need assistance can contact the administration line at 911 Dispatch Center at 517-546-9111. (JM)