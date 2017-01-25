Sentencing Delayed For Teen Charged In School Shooting Plot

Sentencing has been delayed for the last of three teens to enter a plea in a plot to shoot up a local school.



16-year-old Kody Brewer of Wolverine Lake had been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and false report or threat of terrorism. The charges followed the October 2015 incident in which authorities say he, along with 16-year-old Lamarr Dukes of West Bloomfield and 19-year-old Ryan Stevens of Linden, conspired to bring guns to Linden High School, kill a student Stevens felt had disrespected him online and then shoot the school up. The threats came to light after the student being targeted by the three contacted authorities.



Stevens previously pleaded no contest to a reduced count of false report or threat of terrorism and was sentenced to five years of probation. Dukes was sentenced as a juvenile to a year in a residential rehabilitation program. Brewer, who also pleaded no contest to the reduced charge, was in court Tuesday and in an apparent bid to avoid juvenile rehabilitation, requested that he instead be sentenced as an adult. That was at odds with correction officials, who recommended he be sentenced as a juvenile.



Judge Joseph Farah agreed to delay sentencing until June when Brewer will be 17. He also ordered that the teen wear an electronic monitor and live in the custody of his parents until then, indicating that if there were any problems between now and his sentencing date, Brewer would likely be facing jail time. (JK)