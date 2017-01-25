Hamburg Township Sets Annual Joint Meeting For Feb. 15th

The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees will conduct its annual joint meeting with other boards in the township next month.



Township Supervisor Pat Hohl tells WHMI the meeting is an opportunity for the various boards and commissions in the township to communicate directly with each other regarding what they’re doing, including projects, priorities and goals.



Hohl adds the meeting is also scheduled each year to get to know each other better on a face-to-face basis since the groups tend to operate in vacuums. The entities which will be present at the joint meeting are the Township Board of Trustees, Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and Parks and Recreation Board.



The meeting will be held on Feb. 15th at 7 p.m. in the board meeting room of the township offices on Merrill Road and will be open to the public. (TT)