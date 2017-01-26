MDOT Announces US-23 Closures

January 26, 2017

Lane closures are planned for the remainder of the week on US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



On Thursday, there will be a single lane closure on southbound US-23 from North Territorial Road to Joy Road between 7 pm and 5 am. If the work is not completed Thursday, crews will work Friday night, with a lane closure between 8 pm and 8 am.



Then on Friday, there will be a single lane closure on northbound US-23 from 6 Mile Road to 8 Mile Road between 9 pm and 9 am. If that work is not complete by Friday night, crews will work Saturday, with a lane closure between 8 pm and 10 am.



The closures are needed so crews can shift traffic to the outside lanes. (DK)