New Voting Equipment Coming To Livinsgton County

January 26, 2017

Clerks across Livingston County are in the process of choosing new, next generation voting equipment.



The State Administrative Board earlier this week approved 10-year contracts with 3 different vendors for new digital optical scan voting systems that read and tabulate paper ballots marked by voters. The new systems, all being used in other states with success, are known for having notable improvements and increased ease of use for both voters and election administrators. They allow for the electronic storage of ballot images, have greater options for voters with disabilities, and have contracts that cover service and maintenance.



The task of choosing which of the three vendors each of Michigan’s 83 counties goes with falls on the County Clerk. Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley said she has been working closely with all of the local clerks to come to the best decision for all. She said it has been a joint effort between her and the city, township, and village clerks across Livingston County. Hundley told WHMI that they have also consulted with their IT departments in an effort to make the best decision for Livingston County and be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.



The new equipment will be paid for with more than $30-million from the federal Help America Vote Act that the Secretary of State’s Office has saved for more than a decade. Additional funding of $10-million has been approved by Legislature with the support of Governor Rick Snyder. Cities and townships will pay for the remaining cost which will vary based on which vendor is selected. Hundley said she is expecting official vendor costs to come in any day, and while she doesn’t know for sure what they are, there is a definite least expensive, mid-range, and most expensive option. (MK)