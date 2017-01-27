Livingston County Made Money From Presidential Recount

Officials with the Livingston County Clerk’s Office say the presidential recount did not cost taxpayers a dime - in fact, the county actually made money off of it.



When presidential candidate Jill Stein filed for a recount of ballots in Michigan, she had to submit a fee of $125 per precinct within the state. The recount wasn’t completed in Livingston County before Federal Judge Mark Goldsmith lifted his order for a recount, effectively ending it. County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley says 50 voter precincts of the 102 in the county were recounted before the order was lifted and that the county is entitled to the recount fees paid by Stein. The county received payment from the State Bureau of Elections Tuesday and Hundley tells WHMI Livingston County actually netted $340, which will be put into the county’s general fund and used for general expenses.



Hundley believes the recount could’ve been completed within the allotted time frame had the order remained in effect. She says she has received many compliments on how well-organized the process was, which Hundley says was possible through a county-wide effort. She noted the Clerk’s Office is grateful to EMS staff that assisted in any way needed at the building where the recount was held, the county’s IT department and local school districts that donated projection equipment. (DK)