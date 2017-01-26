Local Foster Children And Families Beneficiaries Of Upcoming Fundraiser

January 26, 2017

A fundraising event next week in Fenton will benefit local families involved in the foster care system.



Tickets are still available for the 2nd annual Silent Auction for Clara’s Hope Orphan Care Ministry. Clara’s Hope was started by Dave and Tami Kromer of Fenton, who adopted Clara and took her under their care. Clara was born without a brain and while she lived just 8 months, she managed to touch and inspire many hearts.



Clara’s Hope offers monthly family gatherings for foster and adoptive families, and has begun to flesh out an expanding support network. Proceeds from last year’s fundraiser allowed the organization to hire their own social worker, provide additional training, and supply 400 first-night backpacks to local foster care agencies.



This year’s event will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 pm next Friday, February 3rd, at the Freedom Center in Fenton. Items will be up for bid throughout the night including a day at the M-1 Concourse Race Track, a week at a Wyndham resort, local business gift certificates and everything in between.



All proceeds fund support services for foster and adoptive families within Livingston and Genesee Counties. You can find tickets and more information at the link below. (DK)