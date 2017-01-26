Lyon Twp. Library Hopes To Provide More Services If Millage Is Approved

Lyon Township residents will be faced with a request for a millage increase on the upcoming ballot to help support their local public library.



Lyon Township Public Library Director Holly Teasdle says the library’s 10-year operating millage will expire this year. Recently, the township’s Board of Trustees approved placing the increase from .53 mills on the May 2nd ballot. The new millage would be a replacement and not a renewal, as the library is looking to levy 0.89 mills.



Though proposals for a new library and larger millage failed in the August primary election, Teasdle is hopeful. She tells WHMI the millage is necessary for the library to exist because it covers 96% of the library's budget.



Teasdle says if the increase were to pass, the funds would be used for expanding services including more evening and weekend hours, professional staffing every week day and weekends, and more community engagement. The library would also like to purchase annual subscriptions to data bases, increase their digital content collection, improve their programming, better Wi-Fi and lending hot spots. Teasdle says for a relatively small increase, the library would be offering quite a bit.



After the proposals failed in the August election, the library also decided against merging with the Salem-South Lyon District Library. Teasdle says there were a variety of reasons supporting their decision, but mostly because of its geographical location and that a merger wouldn’t serve the community’s long-term needs. For now, Teasdle says the focus is finding operating funding and a way to grow. (DK)