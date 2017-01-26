Howell DDA Pursuing Grant That Would Transform State Street

January 26, 2017

A grant opportunity could help the City of Howell make some needed repairs to water and sewer mains on a much-used downtown street.



The Howell Main Street and Downtown Development Authority is actively pursuing an Infrastructure Capacity Enhancement, or ICE, grant to help with issues on State Street and potentially the attached public alleyway. Among the possible changes are converting Street Street into a two-way street from its current one-way configuration. DDA Director Cathleen Edgerly said that these improvements have been on the city’s Capital Improvement Plan radar for years, and the grant may help it become a reality sooner rather than later. Edgerly told WHMI that infrastructure improvements are always expensive, so any time there is funding available on the table they think it behooves them to look into it.



The State Street Utility Improvement Project is part of Howell’s 2013 Water Master Plan and calls for replacing the 4-inch water main from Clinton Street to Grand River with a new 8-inch main. They would also potentially be able to replace storm and sanitary systems are in poor condition down Peanut Row. The application for the ICE grant is due next month with the grant money, if awarded, being available to help with construction in spring of 2018. (MK)