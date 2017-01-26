Huron Valley Schools To Close Elementary School

January 26, 2017

A local elementary school will be closing at the end of the current school year.



The Huron Valley Board of Education voted Monday to close Brooks Elementary in White Lake Township as part of a district-wide cost-savings plan. Interim Superintendent Nancy Coratti cited declining enrollment and decreasing state funding as the chief reasons for the decision. The closure is expected to save the Huron Valley district $1 million per year.



Brooks students will attend either Oxbow, Lakewood or Spring Mill Elementary when the next school year starts in September. Coratti said transition teams will begin working next week to make the process go as smooth as possible. Parents are expected to be informed by mail in the next several weeks which school their child will attend. (JK)