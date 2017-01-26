Escape Charges Dropped As Part Of Plea Deal With Federal Inmate

January 26, 2017

A plea has been entered by a Detroit man who destroyed property in an attempt to be moved out of the Livingston County Jail.



34-year-old Angelo Demario Allen pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts each of resisting police and malicious destruction of a building. In exchange for the plea, two counts of escape while awaiting trial were dropped by the Livingston County prosecutor’s office. Authorities say Allen, who was in the county jail as part a program that rents space for federal inmates, twice broke a sprinkler head in his jail cell last October.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt tells WHMI that his office initially filed the escape charge under statutory language that includes conduct where a person “breaks the jail, although no escape is actually made.” He says that in this case, the charge was based on Allen’s conduct in “breaking” or causing physical damage to the jail and that it is not required that the “breaking” be a part of an actual escape attempt in order to constitute a violation of the statute.



Allen was in the county jail after being charged with carjacking in a Detroit case that is set to go to trial March 14th. That’s two days before he will be sentenced on the Livingston County charges. The plea agreement calls for a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison. Allen can withdraw his plea if the judge declines to approve the deal. (JK)