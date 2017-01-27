Vaupel To Chair House Health Policy Committee

January 27, 2017

A new committee appointment will have one local lawmaker helping to decide healthcare issues in the coming year.



State Representative Hank Vaupel was recently named chair of the House Health Policy Committee. The Handy Township Republican, who previously served as vice-chair of the committee, says he looks forward to making sure residents have attainable, reliable and available healthcare. Vaupel says as chair of the committee he will be responsible for deciding when bills will be heard and help lawmakers and the public understand issues. His committee will take up issues relating to public health, healthcare professionals, mental health and access to healthcare.



Vaupel says he’s pleased for the opportunity to serve on a committee that deals with issues important to Livingston County residents. One of those issues is sure to be the state-level ramifications of the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. In Michigan, Governor Snyder was able to convince the GOP-led legislature to expand Medicare as part of the ACA. (DS/JK)