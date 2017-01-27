MDOT Announces Weekend Lane Closures On US-23

January 27, 2017

Lane closures on US-23 are scheduled this weekend in Livingston and Washtenaw counties.



Starting today at 8pm, there will be a single lane closure on southbound US-23 between 6 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road. That closure will be in effect until 8am Saturday morning. The lane closure is needed so crews can shift traffic to the outside lanes.



If the work is not completed in that time frame, the Michigan Department of Transportation says crews will work Saturday from 8pm to 10 am.



Also this evening, beginning at 9pm and lasting until 9am Saturday morning, is a single lane closure on northbound US-23 between M-14 and Warren Road. The lane closure is needed for ITS conduit installation. (DK)