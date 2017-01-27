Howell School Board Members Receive Training

School board members in the Howell school district were given specialized training recently by a representative from the Michigan Association of School Boards.



Senior Consultant for the MASB, Mary Kerwin updated board members from the Howell Public Schools this week on their responsibilities. Board President Mike Yenshaw says the training is offered periodically and was especially helpful this year. Yenshaw says because there is a new member on the board this year, the training was beneficial, but it is also a primmer for the veteran board members. Of the seven members on the board, four were available for the training, which was presented before the regular meeting of the board.



Courtney Tarara is the board’s newest member. The training included information on how board members are to handle different situations. Each of the members present was given a different scenario to decide what they’re role in it would be. Kerwin says the board members role is to stay focused on policies, and not to micromanage the superintendent or staff. Yenshaw, who has been through the training in the past, says there were no real changes, but says it is good to go through periodically. (DS)