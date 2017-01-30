Howell Public Schools Receives Capital Improvements Update

January 30, 2017

The sale of a district owned property a few years ago has helped a local school district make several upgrades recently.



During a recent meeting the Howell Public Schools Board of Education heard about a number of improvements to buildings, which were made possible in part with proceeds from the sale of its Latson Road Property. Over two years ago the property was sold to St. John’s Providence Healthcare and the over $5 million was put into a capital improvements fund. Superintendent Erin MacGregor says many projects have been completed. MacGregor says before he came to the district the board approved a list of improvements that could be done with the Latson Road funds. He says the funds were set aside for things like roofs and landscaping, much of which has been done. He says the last major project on the list is the Challenger Elementary playground.



Now that that piece is in the works, the board will take a look at additional needs in the district. Newly appointed supervisor of Maintenance, Operations and Custodial Services, Chris Eaton told the board that many of the district’s buildings have seen face-lifts in the way of landscaping. He says one of the biggest projects was to add steps up the hill to the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center, where there has been a history of slip and falls. He says benches and cement walkways were also added at some of the schools, and playground equipment is being replaced at the elementaries.



The board approved bids on January 23rd for new playground equipment at Challenger Elementary, which will cost $40,800. MacGregor says $30,000 for that project will come from the Latson Road fund, while the remainder is being raised by the local Parent Teacher Organization. (DS)