Pinckney Community Schools Plans Senior Survivor Fundraising Event

January 27, 2017

The student leadership of one local high school plans to take a page from the playbook of another district to raise funds this spring.



Students in Pinckney High School are planning a week of Senior Survivor this April. Members of the senior class leadership told the Board of Education Monday night that they want to raise funds to benefit Team Impact. Student Government representative, Alais Murillo says the organization is the one that “drafted” fellow student Larry Prout to the University of Michigan Football team. Murillo says the organization takes kids with debilitating illnesses and gives them the opportunity to be drafted to college football teams. She says recently, fellow student Larry Prout was drafted onto U of M's football team and he goes to all of their games. Murillo says Prout was even able to go to the bowl game in Florida with them. She says players gave him a jersey and visit him when he is in the hospital adding, it's a really good thing.



Murillo says the fundraising event will be fashioned after the successful Senior Survivor charity event held at Howell High School over the last few years. Seven boys and seven girls from throughout the high school will compete to see who can raise the most money over the course of the week. She says students will have to submit a video describing their fitness for the games, noting there may also be a requirement to carry above a certain grade point average. Murillo says throughout the event there will be immunity and reward challenges, but ultimately the students who make the least amount of money will be eliminated.



Students will solicit funds from friends, family and community members in an attempt to stay in the game. She says none of the 14 students will be allowed to leave the school building for the week, and on Friday an awards assembly will be held, naming the winner. Murillo says they hope to raise $5,000 this first year. (DS)