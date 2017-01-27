Longtime Volunteer & Community Supporter Named Citizen of the Year

January 27, 2017

A longtime resident of Howell who is engaged with numerous community projects and organizations was named by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce as 2016’s Citizen of the Year.



2015 Citizen of the Year, Livingston County Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere, announced his successor for the honor at the Chamber’s 60th Annual Dinner last night. Vice President and Director of Operations at First National Bank in Howell, Patti Griffith, says she was shocked and surprised to have been chosen as the Citizen of the Year.



Griffith moved to Howell with her family when she was in fifth grade and has been there since. She graduated from Howell High School, started working at First National Bank as a co-op, went on to get her degree, and continues to work at the bank in the hometown she loves.



Griffith contributes her time to a variety of local organizations and events, including the Howell Rotary Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Community Connect, literacy projects and book drives. Through her work, she also gives to LACASA and the Livingston Educational Service Agency. Speaking of the community, Griffith says “there are a lot of good people that inspire me to do good things.”



The Chamber of Commerce also honored individuals Jessica Brooks, with the Young Professional Award, Barb Barden, with the Outstanding Tourism Achievement Award, and Richard Lim, the Above and Beyond Award. Cleary University was honored with the Game Changer Award, and the County of Livingston received the Partners in Placemaking, Mass Transportation Authority and Transportation Innovation Award.



Lastly, the Chamber celebrated being named in October as the 2016 Outstanding Chamber of the Year by the Michigan Association of Chamber Professionals. (DK)