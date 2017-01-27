Pinckney Community Schools To Add Co-Taught Teaching Model

January 27, 2017

Next fall students with special needs in the Pinckney Community School district will have access to more teacher support.



PCS Director of Special Education, Lance Siegwald, told the Board of Education that he and his staff are looking to implement what’s call a Co-Taught model to help students with special needs. He says teachers will be matched according to the strengths and team teach as a way of supporting the students. He says at the high school the number of students who qualify under the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) is increasing, and by using this method teachers collaborate on helping the students meet their education goals. Siegwald tells WHMI it is a model that has been used in other districts. He says it's a model that's been around for a long period of time, and there's been a lot of research on it. Siegwald says they are looking for a way to better support the needs that they're seeing in the district. He says there is a mixture of students that qualify under ADA as well as students who are eligible under IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) for special education. He says their students are basically included in an all inclusion model but this is just adding additional teaching support to those classrooms.



Siegwald says implementing the process is not the biggest issue, but getting teachers on board and working together will be the challenge. He says throughout the rest of this school year teachers will be trained and collaborative pairings set up. Siegwald says he will also continue to work with other school districts using the method to get a better sense of how it can benefit Pinckney. He says about one-third of the students in the high school can benefit from the Co-Taught method, but it’s important to match the teachers correctly. He says if two teachers don’t match with each other’s goals, the program won’t succeed. Siegwald says because the needs and student population changes year to year, the program will evolve accordingly. (DS)