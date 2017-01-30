Local Municipalities Sought To Join Rural Broadband Initiative

January 30, 2017

A resolution to study and possibly develop high-speed internet in rural Fowlerville has been delivered to local businesses and governmental units, seeking their support.



The Fowlerville Rural Broadband Initiative has drafted a resolution stating their belief that the need for high speed internet is “imperative” in rural Fowlerville. The resolution has been sent to Livingston County municipalities, groups and businesses that would benefit from the infrastructure.



The committee is asking that the recipients sign the resolution and return it to them by March 1st. Grace Damerow, Technology Director at Fowlerville Community Schools, has helped community members Mary Helfmann and Mike Rife spearhead the movement. Damerow says the resolution would only be a show of support to bring broadband to the area, and that at this time there are no financial commitments attached because it’s unclear what those would be.



She tells WHMI once the committee receives the signed resolutions, they can focus on how to make their dream a reality. Damerow acknowledges that funding will be the largest obstacle, but says an investment is worth it because the need for high-speed internet in rural Fowlerville is great.



Damerow says from an educational standpoint, the lack of it causes inconsistency for students who learn through online tools at school and then are without them at home. Damerow says the community’s residents are also at a disadvantage because of the number of services and processes that have been transitioned online partially, if not entirely. Bodies that do sign the resolution will be showing their support of the Fowlerville Rural Broadband Initiative and its plans to study, recommend and support broadband development. (DK)