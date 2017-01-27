Howell Schools Warn Parents Of Reported Stranger Danger Incident

Howell Public School officials are advising the community about an incident in which a group of students were approached by two strangers.



Howell Public Schools received a report Thursday afternoon that five Three Fires Elementary students were approached by two males in a red and gold minivan as they walked home from their bus stop in the Brighton Village Community near Grand River and South Hacker Road. The males in the van offered the students a ride, at which point the students began to run towards an adult who was walking nearby, causing the van to leave the area.



The incident has been reported to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 517-546-2440. The district has requested that a Sheriff’s Deputy be in the area during bus pickup and drop off times Friday.