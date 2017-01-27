Pro-Obamacare Protest Planned At Congressman Bishop's Office

January 27, 2017

A protest in favor of the Affordable Care Act is planned Monday in Brighton.



A group called Indivisible Lansing says that voters in the 8th District will gather outside the Brighton office of Congressman Mike Bishop on Monday at 2pm to demonstrate what they say is “discontent that Congressman Bishop is not representing their interests.” Protest organizer Derek Stephens says it will be one of hundreds planned nationwide to urge politicians to vote against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. They are urging lawmakers to fix the ACA and not destroy it which he says would cause millions of people to lose their health insurance, “putting their families’ lives at risk while benefiting the top 1% and corporations.”



In response to the planned protest, Bishop told WHMI that, “While Obamacare has undoubtedly helped some, it has made things far worse for others – and that’s a fact.” Bishop says he has heard from district residents every day, specifically regarding what he called their “health care horror stories.” Bishop added that, “When a law has unintended consequences, Congress has an obligation to address it” and that he remains “focused on delivering more affordable, quality, patient-centered care for everyone.”



Meanwhile, several other district residents have contacted WHMI to say they have been stymied in their attempts to communicate with Bishop or his staff about their concerns over repealing the ACA, claiming to have been denied entry into the office. Others say they have been blocked from his Twitter account after expressing their opinions.



You’ll find additional details about the protest by Clicking Here.



Information about new health care replacement legislation can be found by Clicking Here.