Tax Donations Will Help Keep Local Children Safe

January 28, 2017

Adding a simple mark on this year’s tax return forms can make a difference in preventing child abuse and neglect in Livingston County.



The Michigan Children’s Trust Fund, or CTF, is the only statewide, non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. Each year, CTF provides grant funding for programs run by local councils across the state. The LACASA center in Howell receives funding from CTF for programs administered by their Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council.



Residents are able to donate to local abuse prevention programs by putting a checkmark on the line identified for CTF on state income tax return form #4642 and designating the amount intended for donation. All 2016 donations are deductible on next year’s federal tax returns.



Michael Foley, CTF Executive Director, says all new tax check-off contributions made to CTF will be returned to the communities that contributed them. Foley says the Trust Fund has always provided community grants that exceed the local tax check-off amounts. The new plan will allow CTF to increase those grants, dollar for dollar, with the new contributions from Livingston County.



In 2016, LACASA’s CAP Council was promoted to a Tier III Local Council, which is CTF’s highest level of funding. The CAP Council will now receive $20,000 every year from CTF for child abuse prevention efforts in the county. (DK)