Highland Man Who Planned To Rob Local Bank Is Sentenced

January 28, 2017

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Ricky Lee Keyser had hatched a plan to rob the Fifth Third Bank located near Grand River and Old US-23 in Brighton Township.



Keyser, of Highland Township, pleaded guilty as charged earlier this month to one count of attempted bank robbery. On Thursday, he was sentenced to one year in the county jail with a credit of 57 days served, followed by two years of probation.



On November 30th, sheriff’s detectives acted on information obtained through an informant and were able to locate Keyser while he was on the way to rob the bank. A traffic stop was performed on his vehicle and Keyser, who was unarmed, was taken into custody without incident. A search of his vehicle turned evidence that authorities say confirmed his intention to rob the bank, including a robbery note and clothing to disguise his identity.



After August 26th, Keyser can be released to KPEP or a similar program, which is a probation residential center that transitions offenders back to society.



Last year, Keyser was sentenced to 210 days in jail and two years of probation in a separate case in Oakland County. In that case, he was charged after reportedly stealing a car and smashing it into a 7-11 store in an alleged attempt to gain entry to the building. Keyser also attempted to steal another car from Milford High School and may have been connected to several larcenies in the vicinity. (DK)