December Jobless Rates Decline in Livingston County

January 29, 2017

Unemployment rates rose in many of Michigan’s regional labor markets, though Livingston County was one of the few exceptions.



Across the state from November to December, unemployment rates advanced in nine areas, declined slightly in five, and were unchanged in three. The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn statistical area, which includes Livingston County, was one of the areas where unemployment declined.



Livingston County’s December jobless rate stood at 4.8% - a decrease from 5.1% in November. Compared to 2015’s data, the civilian labor force and employment increased in that statistical area. Also compared to last year, unemployment has decreased in the region, dropping from 6.2 to 5.4%.



Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives, says overall in 2016, “… all major labor market areas in the state showed unemployment rate declines.” (DK)